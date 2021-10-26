Springdale police respond to barricaded person at apartment complex

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are responding to a barricaded person at an apartment complex in Springdale.

Police received a call just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance in the parking lot of Northwest Acres Apartment off Christian Ave in Springdale for a 61-year-old man who was acting erratic according to the apartment manager, police said.

After the disturbance in the parking lot, the man went inside the apartment and the man refused to come out.

When police made contact with the man while talking through the door with police, he made threatening comments saying he had a rifle and was ready to shoot.

“Officers are on scene as a precaution to ensure the situation is resolved peacefully,” Lt. Jeff Taylor said. “We are working on contact with the man, working on getting him the resources he needs.”

Taylor said officers will be on the scene as long as they need to be to ensure everyone’s safety.

According to police, the man inside the apartment has no known history with police.