SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating suspected shoplifters.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, three subjects pictured below were captured on security footage entering a gas station and using a car wash. They are wanted for questioning regarding incidents ranging from Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card, Theft of Property and Shoplifting.

The incidents are under investigation.

If you recognize any of the subjects or vehicles please call the Springdale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139 or the non-emergency line at 479-751-4542.