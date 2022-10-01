SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After three years of community organizing with poultry workers, Venceremos, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit, was able to open its first community center.

Vencermos is a worker-based organization to ensure human rights for poultry workers.

“We have a lot of workers who are not able to work anymore because of the accidents they suffer while working in this industry,” said Magaly Licolli executive director of Venceremos. “These workers are seen as expendable, they’ve been dehumanizing these workers, so this is the time for us to say this is enough.”

Venceremos seeks to spearhead the adaptation of the “worker-driven social responsibility” model to the poultry supply chain, according to the Food Chain Workers Alliance. For more information on how to help or receive help visit their Facebook page.