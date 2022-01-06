Springdale psychiatrist appointed vice chairman of State Medical Board

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a Thursday, Jan. 6 press release, Psychiatrist Dr. Brian T. Hyatt has been elected as vice chair of the Arkansas State Medical Board.

Hyatt has served as a congressional district member of the board since his appointment by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2019 and is currently the medical director for behavioral health services for Northwest Health.

“I am honored to serve the people and mission of the state board in this role,” said Dr. Brian Hyatt. “I look forward to continuing our work protecting the health, safety and welfare of the people of the state of Arkansas.”

According to the release, the newly-appointed vice chair studied psychology at Louisiana State University before earning his medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, where he also completed his residency.

During his residency, Hyatt was awarded the prestigious Association for Academic Psychiatry fellowship, an award reserved for the top six psychiatric residents in the nation.

In addition to overseeing all psychiatric care provided through the Northwest Health system of facilities, Hyatt also directs care on the impatient behavioral care unit at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.