Springdale Public Library closed due to winter storm damage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials announced Thursday the Springdale Public Library will be closed until Monday, February 22, due to water damage sustained during the winter storm.

The library anticipates resuming curbside pickup, curbside printing, and in-library appointments Monday morning.

The book returns area at the library received the heaviest damage, meaning book drops are closed to the public until further notice.

Library officials said All items with due dates during the closure will be renewed and no late fees will be charged.