SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools announced Thursday they have updated bus routes in preparation for the new school year.

The revision comes as the district is experiencing a bus driver shortage largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to canceled routes for families.

The district says it has taken steps to alleviate the strain on families by consolidating and creating fixed bus routes.

“Canceled routes have stressful ripple effects that impact families and the community,” said Trent Jones, Springdale Public Schools communications director. “The updated routes will go a long way toward preventing cancelations in the future and will help families better plan their daily routines.”

Previous routes stopped at individual student residences, but Springdale says district buses will now pick up all students at fixed locations through the revised routes which can be found here.

“The school district understands the importance of safe and reliable bus transportation for our Springdale families,” said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. “Our staff has worked hard to establish transportation families can count on in support of students’ education.”

Classes for the district begin Aug. 15.