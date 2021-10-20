Springdale, Rogers to host community cleanup events

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale will host a “Pick Up Where You Play” community cleanup event on October 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at Shiloh Square.
Clean up supplies will be provided and participants are encouraged to wear clothes that are appropriate for picking up trash in a creek. Closed-toe shoes are also recommended.
Volunteers will be entered into a drawing to win a guided fishing trip.
Rogers is also involved in the ongoing community cleanup campaign until October 31, with pick-up locations around the city.
Green supply boxes with bags and gloves are available at:
- Clark Pavilion – Lake Atalanta
- Railyard Bike Park
- Pleasant Ridge Dog Park
- Fire Station 1 (trail side)
- Mercy Trail Head
- Horsebarn Trail Head
- Railyard Park
- Rogers Public Library
Participants in Rogers can enter to win a guided fishing expedition for two on Beaver Lake.