Springdale, Rogers to host community cleanup events

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale will host a “Pick Up Where You Play” community cleanup event on October 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at Shiloh Square.

Clean up supplies will be provided and participants are encouraged to wear clothes that are appropriate for picking up trash in a creek. Closed-toe shoes are also recommended.

Volunteers will be entered into a drawing to win a guided fishing trip.

Rogers is also involved in the ongoing community cleanup campaign until October 31, with pick-up locations around the city.

Green supply boxes with bags and gloves are available at:

  • Clark Pavilion – Lake Atalanta
  • Railyard Bike Park
  • Pleasant Ridge Dog Park
  • Fire Station 1 (trail side)
  • Mercy Trail Head
  • Horsebarn Trail Head
  • Railyard Park
  • Rogers Public Library

Participants in Rogers can enter to win a guided fishing expedition for two on Beaver Lake.

