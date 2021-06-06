Springdale rolls out the red carpet in honor of Jenee Fleenor at the Hometown Celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly a dozen community organizations are coming together to honor a Springdale native and an award-winning musician who is referred to as the “woman leading the fiddle revival in country music.”

Jenee Fleenor plays fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band and she’s written songs for some of country music’s greats, including Dolly Parton.

Fleenor is the only woman in history to be named Country Music Association Musician of the Year, an accolade that she’s received twice.

The Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration details, including dates, times and locations are below:



Event: NWA Old Time Fiddlers Jam

Date: Friday, June 25

Time: 6PM

Location: Apollo on Emma

Free & Open to the Public



Event: Rodeo Parade – Jenee will be Grand Marshal

Date: Saturday, June 26

Time: 3PM

Location: Emma Avenue

Free & Open to the Public



Event: Rodeo of the Ozarks – Jenee will perform the National Anthem

Date: Saturday, June 26

Time: 7:30PM

Location: Parsons Stadium

Tickets: https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/2021-schedule



Event: Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert (feat. Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales)

Date: Sunday, June 27

Time: 6:30PM

Location: Walter Turnbow Park

Free & Open to the Public



Additional information about the Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration can be found at

downtownspringdale.org.