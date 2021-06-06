Springdale rolls out the red carpet in honor of Jenee Fleenor at the Hometown Celebration

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Nearly a dozen community organizations are coming together to honor a Springdale native and an award-winning musician who is referred to as the “woman leading the fiddle revival in country music.”

Jenee Fleenor plays fiddle in Blake Shelton’s band and she’s written songs for some of country music’s greats, including Dolly Parton.

Fleenor is the only woman in history to be named Country Music Association Musician of the Year, an accolade that she’s received twice.

The Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration details, including dates, times and locations are below:


Event: NWA Old Time Fiddlers Jam
Date: Friday, June 25
Time: 6PM
Location: Apollo on Emma
Free & Open to the Public


Event: Rodeo Parade – Jenee will be Grand Marshal
Date: Saturday, June 26
Time: 3PM
Location: Emma Avenue
Free & Open to the Public


Event: Rodeo of the Ozarks – Jenee will perform the National Anthem
Date: Saturday, June 26
Time: 7:30PM
Location: Parsons Stadium
Tickets: https://www.rodeooftheozarks.org/2021-schedule


Event: Jenee Fleenor & Friends in Concert (feat. Jimmy Fortune, Mike Rogers and Barry Bales)
Date: Sunday, June 27
Time: 6:30PM
Location: Walter Turnbow Park
Free & Open to the Public

Additional information about the Jenee Fleenor Hometown Celebration can be found at
downtownspringdale.org.

