SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A major renovation is making headway thanks to the support of the Springdale School Board.

The board approved the purchase of 12 acres of land near Central Junior High School on May 10, so the campus can be rebuilt.

Central Junior High currently sits on 13 acres of land, making it about half the size of most other junior high schools in the city.

This project will include more outdoor classroom space and better traffic flow to make pick-up and drop-off safer for students.

Springdale Public Schools spokesperson Trent Jones says this is the kind of facility improvement the community should be proud of.

“An investment in a school reflects the community,” Jones said. “School is the heartbeat of a community. And when you can look at an investment like this, it brings up property values, it stabilizes property values. It creates generational impact.”

This project will be largely paid for using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Construction will begin as soon as school releases for the summer.