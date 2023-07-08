SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District is looking towards the future by buying more land.

During this month’s meeting, the school board approved the purchase of two pieces of property,

one on north kansas street and the other is the property where the Locke Supply Company is located on the corner of Thompson Street and Emma Avenue.

Springdale Schools communications director Trent Jones said the reason for the purchase is to have that flexibility when growing in the needs of the community.

“Should we need to use it for district purposes, should we need to use it for programming purposes, it’s there to allow us to continue to expand our footprint and to provide high-quality education in our community,” said Jones

Jones says the properties cost the district a total of $1.6 million and he hopes people in the community see the purchases as the district working ahead to ensure a strong future for Springdale Public Schools.