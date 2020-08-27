SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District reports six positive cases of COVID-19 in the district.

According to Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Public Schools, five different schools within the Springdale School District are affected.

The six positive cases includes students, faculty and staff.

Schaeffer says the district is establishing a website for daily updates on the number of cases and schools that are affected. The website should be up and running later today.

