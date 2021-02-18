Springdale School District to have remote learning day on Friday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale School District will have a remote learning/teaching day on Friday, February 19.

The district announced the move in a Facebook post on Thursday, also tipping its cap to the workers who have kept things running amid the winter weather.

“Let’s give a shout out to the over 150 custodial and maintenance staff who worked around the clock to keep our buildings in top shape!They worked on frozen pipes, clearing parking lots and sidewalks, plowed snow and maintained the HVAC units.

Let’s give a shout out to the Principals and teachers from each building who worked to connect with each family ensuring safety and educational enrichment during this time. We had some fun this week! We loved seeing all the pictures of how families combined education with snow time fun.

Let’s give a shout out to our food services teams who distributed over 12,000 meals in preparation for this weeks weather.

Springdale School District