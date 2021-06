SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools announced on Facebook that their Communications Director will retire.

Rick Schaeffer has been with the school for 15 years.

Before joining Springdale, Schaeffer was offered a job with Arkansas in 1976. It was at that time he forged a lasting relationship with the legendary Frank Broyles.

Schaeffer left the University of Arkansas in 2000.