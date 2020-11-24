Springdale schools to switch to remote learning week after Thanksgiving

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools will switch to remote learning the week after Thanksgiving starting November 30.

According to Director of Communications Trent Jones, students will remote learn from November 30 to December 4.

The temporary move is due to quarantines.

In a letter to staff, Dr. Jared Cleveland said that district employees will continue to report to work November 30 to December 4.

Child care will be available through the after-school program. On-site instruction will resume on December 7.

Free school meals will be available for takeout on November 30 and December 3. You can pre-order meals by 9 a.m. on both days and pickup will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Pre-k will remain open with normal operations.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health school report on November 23, the Springdale School District has 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the district.