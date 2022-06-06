SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools announced Monday it will host its first-ever Regional School Safety Summit.

According to a news release, the summit will be tomorrow on Tuesday, June 7 at the Don Tyson School of Innovation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will reportedly feature keynote speaker Cheryl P. May, University of Arkansas System Criminal Justice Institute director, as well as breakout sessions on topics such as safety protocols, school law, mental health, cybersecurity, anonymous reporting, building safety audits, and human trafficking.

“Our goal for this summit is to learn and grow from the collective experiences of other school staff,” said Damon Donnell, Springdale Public Schools Student Services director. “This event will focus on school safety best practices and mental and behavioral health resources that promote safer schools and communities.”

The release says presenters will share and grow school safety, mental health best practices and resources that promote safer schools and communities.

Springdale Schools listed the following events schedule:

8:30-9 a.m. – Breakfast provided by Springwoods Behavioral Health and visit vendors

9-9:50 a.m. – Keynote speaker Cheryl P. May, Criminal Justice Institute director

10-10:50 a.m. – Breakout Session 1 (Vaping Prevention, School Law Forum, School Facilities Forum and Suicide Protocols)

11-11:50 a.m. – Breakout Session 2 (Safety Procedures, School Law Forum (Duplicate Session), The Brain and Behavior and I Spy Exploitation)

12-1 p.m. – Lunch provided by Vantage Point of Northwest Arkansas and visit vendors

1-1:50 p.m. – Breakout Session 3 (Do It Yourself Safety, Situational Awareness, Protecting Ourselves in 2022 and Abuse Disclosures: What You Should Know and Do)

2-2:50 p.m. – Breakout Session 4 (Active Assailant Protocols and Resources, School Structures: Little Things Can Make a BIG Difference, Cultivating Inclusion and Finding My Balance)

3-4 p.m. – Share and Grow Table Talk and visit vendors.

Springdale says around 100 school administrators, counselors, social workers, teachers and law enforcement professionals from 26 school districts throughout Arkansas will attend the free event.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to serve school districts across Arkansas,” Donnell said.