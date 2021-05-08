Springdale students build playset for community shelter

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student group from Shiloh Christian School in Springdale made an impact in the community Saturday.

The Chick-Fil-A Leaders Academy is a team of 87 high school sophomores and juniors and this year they are designing and building new play structures for the Restoration Village.

The Restoration Village is a faith-based, long-term women and children’s shelter that’s mission is to help those who have been impacted by domestic violence and abuse, homelessness, or other trauma.

The students say they are excited to get to help.

“We have three different areas to try to please all ages. We have this playground and then we have an ‘American Ninja Warrior’ that’s going to have a warped wall and like some climbing stuff. And then we’re gonna have a hammocking station, too, for like the teenagers. So, it’s going to be really cool,” said Wilson Jones, a member of the Leaders Academy

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the playground will be next Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

To learn more or donate, visit Shiloh Christian School’s website.