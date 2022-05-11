SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale middle school is honoring the local Marshallese community through oral traditions.

Shine Bolkeim, also known as “Grandma Shine,” was born in the Marshall Islands and has a close-knit family of nine kids and 30 grandkids.

On Tuesday, she shared a couple of traditional Marshallese stories with students at Sonora Middle School to educate them on Marshallese storytelling traditions and culture.

