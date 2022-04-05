SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Springdale Alliance, Buffalo Builders LLC, and Phat Tire Bike Shop are partnering with Pedal It Forward NWA to host the first-ever city-wide bicycle drive in Springdale next month, a Tuesday, April 5 press release announced.

Starting on May 12-14, 2022, residents can donate new and used bicycles of any size at the following locations and dates:

May 12 & 13: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Buffalo Builders Office

617 E Emma Suite 104, Springdale, AR 72764



May 14: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Phat Tire Bike Shop Springdale

101 W Johnson Ave Suite A, Springdale, AR 72764

Acceptable donations include: New and used bikes of any size, dirty bikes, bikes with flat tires, bikes with

broken shifters/brakes, bikes with missing parts, bike components, parts, or accessories. Please avoid

bikes that are too rusted or damaged to repair and components/accessories that are broken.

The release says bikes raised at this drive will help support the gifting of 60 bicycles to underserved children in Springdale during the Natural State Criterium Race series this summer in Downtown Springdale. 20 bikes will be given away at each of the races.

Races will be June 29, July 27 and August 31.

“We are very thankful for the partnership with Downtown Springdale Alliance, Buffalo Builders, and Phat

Tire for helping us expand our mission in Springdale,” says Kenny Williams, Director of Pedal It Forward.

“These partners are doing great work to help make sure everyone has access to a bike.”

Community members who would like to contribute to this effort but cannot attend the designated dropoff can reach out to Pedal It Forward by emailing bikes@pedalitforward.org.