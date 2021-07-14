Springdale to host The Natural State Criterium Series cycling event

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale is hosting a multi-week state cycling event.

The Natural State Criterium Series kicked off Wednesday night. The series goes from beginner level to pro-level which, according to cyclist Dustin Schlake, can get pretty competitive and fast-paced.

“You’re gonna have speeds of over 30 miles per hour at times and ride pretty much shoulder to shoulder, rubbing elbows so it’s a little bit of NASCAR. Hopefully it doesn’t have the same amount of crashes and devastation but it’s a good time.”

Dustin Schlake, Cyclist

The series continues through August 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers