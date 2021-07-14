Springdale to host The Natural State Criterium Series cycling event

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale is hosting a multi-week state cycling event.
The Natural State Criterium Series kicked off Wednesday night. The series goes from beginner level to pro-level which, according to cyclist Dustin Schlake, can get pretty competitive and fast-paced.
“You’re gonna have speeds of over 30 miles per hour at times and ride pretty much shoulder to shoulder, rubbing elbows so it’s a little bit of NASCAR. Hopefully it doesn’t have the same amount of crashes and devastation but it’s a good time.”Dustin Schlake, Cyclist
The series continues through August 8.