SPRINGDALE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – All heroes don’t wear capes, but in this story Kristy Miller does, as she has survived the March 30th tornado in Springdale and chose to give back to her community.

A celebration of life is what Kristy Miller says, as she hosted a community cookout to thank the public and her neighbors for the help she and others received during a tragic time.

“There were countless more than I could count volunteers and first responders that came through the park and I wanted to thank them for what they did,” Miller said.

The cookout consisted of some of your favorite homemade barbeque foods, which Miller thinks is the best way to show love towards someone by cooking.

Miller considers her neighbors like family and wanted to let them know she appreciates them.

“It’s my way of reaching out to the community, bringing people together to celebrate the fact that no lives were lost that day,” Miller said.

Miller says she and others are still doing their best to rebuild their community but would like support in any way to attempt to establish a way to fund supplies and labor costs.