State police identify transgender woman killed after being assaulted in New Wilmington

The man police say assaulted her died after responding officers shot him

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the transgender woman killed in New Wilmington late Thursday morning, which resulted in police shooting and killing the man they say hurt her.

Police identified Chyna Cardena, 24, of Springdale, Arkansas, as the woman who was killed after a man assaulted her with a blunt instrument. Chyna went by Chyna Carrillo but hadn’t been through the legal name-change process yet, according to those who knew her.

Police responding to the scene on Thursday found the suspect assaulting the woman in the yard and ordered him to stop.

He didn’t, so officers shot him and he died.

Police have not released his name.

Carrillo was on probation for drug charges in Arkansas but failed to show up for her intake on October 21. According to her probation officer, they visited Carrillo’s home but her mother told them that she was in a different state so they filed a petition to revoke her probation on November 30.