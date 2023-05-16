SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale is looking to harness new technology to help traffic flow through the city.

James Smith, the city’s director for public works, says they want to use a new artificial intelligence system to recognize whether a vehicle, bike, or pedestrian is approaching an intersection.

The city hopes this will lead to fewer false detections at traffic lights and keep traffic moving efficiently.

Springdale says it has been running AI technology at Wagon Wheel Road and US-71 for about a year and has seen success.

“Hopefully with all these stop lights that are so close together, it will work together to get traffic through rather than being a traffic jam at certain times of the day. That’s the whole goal, to try and keep people from waiting at stop lights,” said Smith.

The technology will save the city $20,000 a year compared to the detection equipment currently in use.

The ordinance is going before the entire city council on May 23 for a final vote.