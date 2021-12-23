Springdale Veteran to join Senator Boozman’s staff as advisor

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman announced in a news release that a Springdale, Ark. native will be joining his staff as a military and Veterans’ issues advisor in January.

Retired Master Sgt. Michael Long hopes to use his 27 years of service as a combat medic, operations sergeant and instructor to guide Sen. Boozman on the nation and state’s veterans and soldiers.

Retired Master Sgt. Michael Long | Courtesy: John Boozman’s Office

“As a graduate of Springdale High School I enlisted in the Army from Northwest Arkansas. It is truly an honor to come back home and continue to serve. I’m excited to connect with our veterans and continue representing our state in this new role,” Long said.

Long was promoted to the rank of master sergeant in 2017 and served as the legislative liaison to the 13th command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, according to the release.

“I’m proud to welcome Mike back to Arkansas after decades of distinguished military service. He has a unique understanding of the needs of service members, Veterans and military families and will be a valuable asset as we craft policies and advance initiatives to improve the lives of these selfless Americans,” Boozman said.

The new advisor was also awarded numerous awards during his service, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and Combat Medic Badge.

While Long lives in Fayetteville, he will be based out of Sen. Boozman’s office in Little Rock and travel around the state for his work.

He will be replacing Col. Anita Deason, who retired in October.