SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman has died after crossing a street in Springdale on Monday night.

Maria Tresa Meza, 60, was crossing Powell Street from east to west just prior to Sisters Avenue. According to the fatal crash report, she was wearing dark clothing in a non-crosswalk and in a non-lighted part of Powell Street.

Meza was hit by vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.