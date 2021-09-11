St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville honors those lost on 9/11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville took time Saturday afternoon to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Parishioners held a prayer service called a living rosary.

They took time to pray for the health and safety of local police, fire and medical first responders.

Richard Oloffson from the Knights of Columbus says this was a meaningful way they could show thanks.

“As Catholics we believe the rosary is one of the most efficacious forms of prayer — that we will offer for the souls of the lives lost in the original attacks on September 11, offer for peace in the world,” Oloffson said.

The event was one of many held Saturday to remember those lost in the attacks.