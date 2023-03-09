FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Are you feeling lucky you’ll find the right pet this St. Patrick’s Day? Fayetteville Animal Services might be able to help.

The shelter is waiving all adoption fees during a “St. Paw-trick’s Day” event happening March 16-18.

“Our dog adoption kennels have been staying very full, and we could really use our community’s help in placing these pets into loving homes,” said Brianna Curry, programs administrator.

Fayetteville Animal Services is open for adoption Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by the shelter located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave to find your new best friend and fill out an application online to begin the adoption process.

All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete the normal adoption application and be approved.