Step Up for Down Syndrome during the month of October

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Down Syndrome Connection NWA kicks off a weeklong calendar of events and programs during the month of October, as the organization aims to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, many of Down Syndrome Connection NWA’s programs have shifted to digital platforms, including this year’s Step Up For Down Syndrome Walk. During the week of The organization will host a full Step Up for Down Syndrome WEEK!

Board of Directors President Danielle Pezely, Program Coordinator Lindsay Dover and DSCNWA Ambassador Liam Meza Jr. joined KNWA Today / Fox 24 to highlight all of the happenings of the week and why there’s a need for these types of resources in Northwest Arkansas which are made possible by the annual fundraiser.

“This allows us to continue with our mission of supporting individuals with Down Syndrome and their families. It helps with our medical outreach programs, providing education and resources to medical providers who are generally on the frontlines when there’s a new diagnosis.” Said Dover.

Step Up for Down Syndrome Week will also feature team fundraising prizes, social media challenges, a week-long online auction, and more! To register click here.