Step-son attempts to attack Mauricio Torres in courtroom

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The step-son of Mauricio Torres leaped from the witness stand and attempted to attack the convicted killer during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Quinton Martin

Quinton Martin, the son of Cathy Torres from a previous marriage, was testifying in the sentencing hearing when he jumped from the witness stand, fought through prosecutors and attempted to attack Torres. Martin apparently reacted after the prosecutor asked if Torres had ever sexually abused him.

As he began to leave the stand, prosecutor Nathan Smith yelled, “Don’t Quinton, don’t.”

The courtroom was evacuated as sheriff’s deputies worked to subdue Martin, who’s currently serving three years on drug charges.

Stay with KNWA for updates into this developing story.