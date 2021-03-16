Street across Bud Walton Arena could be renamed after former Razorback Coach Nolan Richardson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville city council to vote on a proposal to rename Leroy Pond Drive near the University of Arkansas, to honor former men’s basketball Coach Nolan Richardson.

The Black Alumni Society at the U of A tells KNWA/FOX24 it’s only fitting that the name right across the Bud Walton Arena be named after the notable former coach.

You may remember back in the summer the hashtag #BlackatUark was trending, as black students shared their various experiences at the university.

The Vice President of the Black Alumni Society, Synetra Hughes says that movement sparked this proposal.

She says this is an opportunity to help the university propel forward to create a more unified and diverse campus and at the same time celebrate a Razorback great.

Hughes says besides leading the Razorbacks to national championships, Richardson was and still is today an advocate and strong voice in the black community.

“Coach brought hope to black faculty, students and staff, that were here during his tenure and I was one of them. For many, he was one of the answers to the struggles that we faced back then and apparently, we still face today,” said Hughes.

The University released this statement :

The university does not currently have plans to request changing the name of Leroy Pond Drive, a street named after the University of Arkansas graduate and distinguished World War II veteran who participated in D-Day and received the Distinguished Cross, the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the French Croix de Guerre with Palm Leaf for his service. After the war, the University of Arkansas constructed a small camp, near where Bud Walton Arena is now located, to house WWII veterans who would become students. The camp was named after Pond and later, the street was named after him.

The university has traditionally recognized the accomplishments of its former national championship coaches with the naming of fields/courts etc. at specific sport venues. We were honored in 2019 to name our basketball court after Nolan Richardson, in addition to previously honoring him in numerous ways including with a banner in Bud Walton Arena and celebrating both his College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductions.

The university has also named the football field at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after Frank Broyles and the outdoor track as John McDonnell Field in recognition of their coaching accomplishments and national championships at Arkansas, but the university has not yet recommended naming a street after any of the five Razorback coaches who have won national championships at the U of A: Broyles (football), Richardson (men’s basketball), McDonnell (men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and cross country), Chris Bucknam (men’s indoor track and field) and Lance Harter (women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and cross country) – a roster of national champions we expect to grow in the future.

The road is owned by the city, but if approved it could happen in coordination with the university.

Fayetteville Councilmember, D’Andre Jones says the proposal is the first thing on the agenda and he expects a vote on the street name change Tuesday night.

He says the city of Fayetteville has also taken several steps to bridge the racial gap within the community and recognizing Coach Richardson in this way is another step towards the city’s commitment.

Jones adds this no way discounts the late Leroy Pond, a local World War II hero and U of A graduate, who the street is named after.

“I don’t want people to think this is erasing the memory of Leroy Pond and we’re def not comparing the two because they both contributed to the city of Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas,” said Jones.

He says the proposal has been updated to now mention a new location for Leroy Pond drive and that is to replace Government Avenue facing the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Jones says with the updated changes, he hopes the resolution passes.