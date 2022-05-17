BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Strider Bikes is offering your child the chance to participate in the “cutest race on two wheels” as the Strider Cup will make its way to the 2022 Bentonville Bike Fest in June.

According to a press release, the Strider Cup is for all 12″ Strider Bike riders from two-four years old and is the highest-level national Strider sanctioned race. However, the release notes having fun is the most important.

In addition, the “Strider Adventure-Cross” race is for all the 14x riders with boundless energy who would rather go over rocks and through puddles than around them.”

The race is for kids four-seven years old and consists of a combination of running, riding in balance mode and pedaling all in one.

Both events will take place downtown at the Bentonville Square on June 18. The Strider Cup will be from 2-7:15 p.m. while the Strider Adventure-Cross will be 7-7:45 p.m.

Registration for the Strider Cup: https://striderbikes.com/all-events/strider-cup-bentonville/

Registration for the Strider Adventure-Cross: https://striderbikes.com/all-events/strider-adventure-cross-bentonville/