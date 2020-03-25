Student at Tucker Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student at Tucker Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Rogers Public School’s website.

Tucker Elementary in Lowell but part of the Rogers School District remains closed along with all Arkansas schools until April 20, according to the Rogers Public Schools website.

The school is working closely with health department officials to assist them.

Anyone who is displaying symptoms associated with coronavirus (difficulty breathing, fever, coughing) should call their primary care doctor for medical advice or the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847.

