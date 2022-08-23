BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study researched the least and most equitable school districts in Arkansas and found Northwest Arkansas’ Bentonville School District near the bottom of the list.

Personal finance website WalletHub says in many states, more affluent school districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts, with one estimate claiming that low-income districts are underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil.

According to WalletHub, district equitability was based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures.

Bentonville landed at third to last out of the 235 measured, with Pea Ridge one spot ahead of it, another Northwest Arkansas district.

WalletHub reported the expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil at Bentonville as $10,196 with an income of $85,010. Pea Ridge was listed as having expenditures of $8,868, but an income of $89,104.

The Fort Smith School District fared well in the study, landing at the #7 school district in the Natural State, with expenditures landing at $10,527 and an income of $44,643.

WalletHub also conducted another study researching the states with the most and least equitable districts, and Arkansas was near the top, landing at #2 in that one.

To view all Arkansas districts and their rankings, visit WalletHub’s website.