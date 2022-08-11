FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Thursday it is holding a public meeting regarding proposed plans for improving a half-mile stretch of College Ave. between North and Sycamore streets.

According to a release, the meeting will have an open forum format where residents will be able to view displays, ask questions and offer comments on the proposed project. City staff and representatives from Garver, the City’s contractor on this project, will be in attendance to discuss the improvements being proposed for the project.

Proposed improvements include signalization, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure improvements, safer roadway crossings, drainage improvements, and more.

Information on the proposed project and meeting materials are available on the City’s project webpage through Aug. 23 with an online survey also available through Aug. 23 for those who are unable to attend.

The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15, from 4-7 p.m. in the Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St.

For more information on the project, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3588/Highway-71B-Corridor.