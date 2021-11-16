Substitute teachers and bus drivers in Springdale School District to receive raise

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District is giving raises to its bus drivers and substitute teachers in order to compete with other districts and maintain operations, according to a news release.

The district is experiencing shortages in these departments and will give raises based on what type of certifications and credentials employees have.

Substitute teachers with a high school diploma currently get paid $88 a day but will receive an increase of $19 to $107 per day, and those with a bachelor’s degree currently make $95 and will see an increase of $22 to $117.

Substitutes who are certified teachers make $102 a day and are getting an increase of $25 to $127, while certified long term substitutes’ pay is getting raised from $158.85 to $187.

Daily bus drivers will be paid on an additional attendance incentive of $20 per day.

The news release also said the raises will be funded temporarily through ESSER funds until there are no longer any shortages.

