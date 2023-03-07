Photo courtesy of the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A U.S. Supreme Court Justice is set to appear virtually at an event at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art.

As part of the “Spring Break Specials,” the public is invited to hear Justice Sonia Sotomayor share about her life, her work as a jurist and justice, as well as her best-selling children’s book “Just Help!: How to Build a Better World.”

The event will be held in person on March 22 from 3-4 p.m. in the Great Hall by host and emcee Kassie Misiewicz, Founder & Artistic Director of Trike Theatre, while Justice Sotomayor will join the event virtually.

Justice Sotomayor will also be answering select questions about herself and her book submitted by children at the event. Questions will be submitted during event registration and must be submitted by March 10 to be considered.

The first 150 families to attend will also receive a free, signed copy of “Just Help!” at the event. Unsigned copies will also be available for purchase in the Museum Store.

Tickets are free for members and youth ages 18 years and under. You can reserve your seat online or by calling Guest Services at 479-657-2335.