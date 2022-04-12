SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey regarding Northwest Arkansas infrastructure was recently conducted among thousands of residents and the findings show their highest priority is protecting the quality of lakes and streams.

Following water quality in the survey ranking is the importance of building more highways and increasing the region’s recycling while reducing waste.

The Infrastructure Work Group was re-established earlier this year and will focus on helping local governments and businesses tap into federal money made available thanks to last year’s passage of the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The group will be used as a venue to coordinate and assist with federal grant requests from across Benton and Washington counties, a press release said.

Historically, the NWA Council has focused its work on water quality and quantity, highway construction, public transportation, and supporting the work of NWA National Airport administrators. Due to so much federal funding available in new areas, the group will reportedly give attention to identifying and pursuing grants for such things as electric vehicle charging stations, broadband expansion, and recycling.

“The region’s rapid growth makes it critical for the Council to work to ensure that we’re doing everything possible as we pursue federal grants,” said Nelson Peacock, the Council’s president and CEO. “The survey confirmed many things we believed to be true but also provided some surprising insights.”

The survey asked people if they’d pay more for drinking water if they knew the additional funding would go toward the long-term protection of the region’s rivers and lakes. In all, 65% of the 3,931 residents who answered the question said they would pay more.

Other findings from the survey include:

Four out of five respondents (78%) expressed a willingness to take actions to recycle more, waste less and learn about their local recycling program.

When it comes to their local recycling program, 61% of survey participants indicated knowing what their city’s recycling program accepts is confusing.

Most respondents (80%) said they believe the region will need more public transportation/buses in the future, but far fewer (48%) see themselves as riders if the system becomes more convenient.

Broadband services should be available to everyone, including people who live far from cities (83%).

Four out of every five respondents (81%) see themselves as eventually owning an electric vehicle.

Majorities of respondents want the Northwest Arkansas Council to continue focusing on highway expansions in the region (74%) and on expanding the region’s network of electric vehicle charging stations (68%).

The NWA Council conducted the survey from Feb. 15 to March 25 to inform the work of its Infrastructure Work Group.