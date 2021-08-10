Suspect arrested following early Monday morning Prairie Grove standoff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man suspected of leading several Northwest Arkansas police departments on a pursuit that ended in an early morning standoff in Prairie Grove has been booked into the Washington County jail.

Braden Collins, 23, was arrested early Monday, August 9 on a multitude of charges from Fayetteville, Farmington and Prairie Grove police departments.

Collins’ charges include theft of property, fleeing, driving on a suspended license, speeding, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, possession of a firearm, reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of parole.

Collins’ first hearing date is scheduled for Wednesday, August 11. He is held at the Washington County jail on no bond.

