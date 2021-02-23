Suspect arrested in connection to Fayetteville bar shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police confirmed Monday that a man was arrested in connection to multiple shooting calls Monday night at Tables and Ale in Fayetteville.

Edward Montgomery, 23, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Preliminary reports from Fayetteville Police Department state that Montgomery was identified as the individual who fired multiple shots into the front windows of the bar.

He was later arrested at home in possession of two boxes of ammunition and several tabs of LSD.

Montgomery reportedly admitted to disassembling the handgun he used and hiding it at a nearby construction site.

Police were later able to locate the firearm.

Montgomery’s first hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, February 24.

