FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police confirmed that a suspect was arrested Saturday in relation to a shooting on West Maine St.

Police were dispatched to 2200 block of West Maine St. at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27 on a shooting call. The suspect, who has not yet been named, was later arrested off site.

Officials report that no one was hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.