YELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man has been charged in the double homicide of a Marion County couple that occurred earlier this month.

According to Arkansas State Police, Dale Mark Stikeleather, 64, is being held without bond and facing two counts of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 11, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted and requested to check the welfare of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson at 2386 Mallard Terrace south of Flippin. Once inside the home, deputies found both victims dead from suspected gunshot wounds and their truck was gone.

Stikeleather had reportedly resided at a home near the murder scene, but was later located in Sugarland, Texas, and questioned on May 16th by ASP Special Agents. He was subsequently charged in Marion County with theft of property and held in Texas.

Earlier this week Stikeleather waived extradition and was transported to Yellville, Ark. by a prisoner transport service arranged by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department where his charges were then amended.

The sheriff’s department requested ASP to join in their investigation, which is ongoing.