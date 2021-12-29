SUV removed after driver crashes into Centerton pond

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Centerton Police, in cooperation with Centerton Fire Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Dive Team, responded to calls of a submerged SUV in a pond near a concrete plant.

According to the Centerton Police Department, officers arrived on scene and went directly into the pond to rescue the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

Surveillance video from the concrete plant, located near Kimmel and Buckhorn Flats roads in Centerton, Ark., led officers to believe the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot before running off the road into the pond.

The driver is currently being treated in a nearby hospital while the vehicle has since been removed from the water.