NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Tuesday a construction project that will support continued growth within Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release from SWEPCO, the project spans approximately 3.2 miles and begins along Arkansas Highway 170 starting at the intersection of Clyde Carnes Road, and extends south to the intersection with U.S. Highway 62.

SWEPCO crews will reportedly replace approximately 90 poles and upgrade primary conductors which will enable future increased capacity to both Farmington and Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and soon-to-be developed subdivisions.

“We’re excited to move forward with this additional investment in Northwest Arkansas. This project will result in more capacity so we can meet future demands in this growing region of Arkansas,” explained SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison.

According to the release, the project is expected to begin at the end of February and will continue through the end of the year, weather permitting.

SWEPCO says its crews have identified optimal project times so as not to interfere with school schedules at nearby Farmington High school.

Temporary lane closures and possible traffic delays could occur during the project. Some customers may experience a short outage while their service is transferred to the new conductors. Mattison encourages all area residents and motorists to drive with caution.