NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Southwestern Electric Power Company has issued its first storm update after a likely tornado swept through the Springdale area, downing more than 25 utility poles and breaking cross-arms.

SWEPCO asks consumers to stay away and keep children and pets away from all downed power lines. They should be considered energized and dangerous. It asks to also not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 7,600 customers were without power in Northwest Arkansas, with a majority of those in the cities of Johnson, Springdale, and Fayetteville. At peak, approximately 9,000 were without power between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SWEPCO says it and its contractor crews continue to assess the damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Estimated times of restoration will be shared as soon as they are available.

The power company also gives these safety tips:

DOWNED POWER LINES: Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

PORTABLE GENERATORS: If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

OUTAGE INFO:

SWEPCO Mobile App – Report outages, check outage status, and more. Download at App Store or Google Play.

For SWEPCO alerts, see SWEPCO.com/Alerts. To see an outage map, report outages, and access safety information, visit SWEPCO.com.