BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced a new partnership to better improve its national supply chain.

Symbotic, a robotics and automation company in Massachusetts, is partnering with the Bentonville-based retailer to bring new automated systems in more than half of Walmart’s U.S. distribution centers.

Walmart says the new system will increase speed and improve accuracy of online orders, as well as make physical stocking and unloading more efficient.