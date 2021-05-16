Symphony of Northwest Arkansas hosts Latin Voices concert

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas hosted a free concert at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale….

The “Latin Tones” performance featured Duo Capriccioso, an ensemble that plays Latin-American music.

Violinist Raul Munguia says the concept brings high-quality music to people who wouldn’t otherwise get to experience it.

“This type of series, of recitals, going on around, they’re not bringing the audience to the concert halls, but they’re bringing the concert halls to the audiences, and I think it’s a great idea,” Munguia said.

SONA is hosting an outdoor concert at Mount Sequoyah Sunday, May 16. It starts at 6:00 p.m. and features Theresa Delaplain –an oboe and string instrument player.