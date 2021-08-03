Symphony of Northwest Arkansas returns to Walton Arts Center for 2021-22 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas announced Tuesday its return to the concert mainstage this fall for the 2021-22 Season at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

SoNA’s new 2021-22 Season will kick off Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, and continue through Saturday, April 30, 2022, under the direction of Music Director Paul Haas.

The season’s lineup will include programs that were originally slated for the 2020-21 season but were cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Season tickets are on sale now at sonamusic.org or the Walton Arts Center box office, (479) 443-5600

Single tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-August.

