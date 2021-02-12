Tanker truck’s trailer overturns on Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tanker truck’s trailer overturned at the intersection of Wagon Wheel Road and Catherine Street in Springdale on Friday.

Police say the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. after the tanker’s trailer turned over while the driver was attempting to turn onto Catherine Street, causing some spillage.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver is uninjured, police say.

Crews were working to clean the spillage, which police identified as motor oil, on Friday morning.

As of 6:34 a.m., the roadway in the area is clear.