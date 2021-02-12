Tanker truck’s trailer overturns on Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale

Northwest Arkansas News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tanker truck’s trailer overturned at the intersection of Wagon Wheel Road and Catherine Street in Springdale on Friday.

Police say the call came in at around 2:30 a.m. after the tanker’s trailer turned over while the driver was attempting to turn onto Catherine Street, causing some spillage.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver is uninjured, police say.

Crews were working to clean the spillage, which police identified as motor oil, on Friday morning.

As of 6:34 a.m., the roadway in the area is clear.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers