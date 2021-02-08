Teen arrested after Rogers man shot twice; 2nd suspect at large

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 17-year-old has been arrested and a second suspect is still at large after a 25-year-old Rogers man was shot twice on Wednesday, February 3.

According to police, Cody Lupica, 25, of Rogers, was confronted on the 800 block of Greenfield Street by two individuals with whom he’d been having a “verbal conflict” over the phone that day.

One of the subjects took out a handgun and shot Lupica twice, in the wrist and abdomen. Both suspects then fled on foot.

Lupica was transported to the hospital for treatment.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old Erick Daniel Avelar Mejia, was arrested on Friday and charged with accomplice to attempted capital murder, accomplice to battery in the 1st degree, and battery in the 1st degree.

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney, said Avelar Mejia will be charged as an adult.

The second suspect remains at large.

According to the Rogers Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.

