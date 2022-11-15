ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday a temporary closure of the parking lot located below Beaver Dam.

USACE says the closure will facilitate the storage of equipment and materials used to execute the rewind of the hydropower generating unit inside the dam.

The parking lot will reportedly be fenced off until work is complete, but the parking lot located at the nearby boat ramp will remain open during the work, a news release said.

The closure is being coordinated with local emergency management officials and

law enforcement agencies. It will begin Dec. 5.

For more information or questions, contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at 479-636-1210.