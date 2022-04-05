FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is coming to the University of Arkansas to host a lecture.

As part of the Office of Student Activities Distinguished Lectures series, Williams will speak at Bud Walton Arena on April 12.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams won five times at Wimbledon and two times at the US Open. She is second on the all-time career prize money list behind her sister, Serena Williams.

These speaking engagements are completely free to all students. Some of the speakers brought over the past few years have been President George H.W. Bush, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, soccer star Abby Wambach, author Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Goodall, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Elie Wiesel, Bill Nye, and John Legend.